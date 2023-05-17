HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 25,876 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,876 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 91,162 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $4,182,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 61,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.