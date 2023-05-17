HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $472,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC opened at $197.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.42. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.