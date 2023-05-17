HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 63,723 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Super Micro Computer worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $145.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.