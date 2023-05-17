HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,871 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

