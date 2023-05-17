Home Consortium (OTCMKTS:HMCLF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

Home Consortium (OTCMKTS:HMCLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,600 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 741,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Home Consortium Price Performance
