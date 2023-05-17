Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $310.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.96.

HD stock opened at $282.33 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $285.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.42 and its 200-day moving average is $306.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,635,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

