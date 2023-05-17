Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Loop Capital

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $282.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after buying an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,635,031,000 after buying an additional 126,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

