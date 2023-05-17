Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $282.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.26. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $285.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

