HSBC Raises SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $94.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HSBC from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

NYSE SE opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. SEA has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1,304.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

