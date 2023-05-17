Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.30

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 508224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -249.99%.

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 over the last ninety days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after buying an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $101,242,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.