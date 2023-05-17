Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $100.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.85.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.