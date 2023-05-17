Huntington National Bank Has $46,000 Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AAON were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,731 shares of company stock worth $719,694. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities cut shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

