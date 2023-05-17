Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 304.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Etsy by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Etsy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,841,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

