Huntington National Bank Sells 1,282 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Chewy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Trading Down 3.0 %

CHWY stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 305.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.