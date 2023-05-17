Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
NASDAQ:IEP opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.75. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $55.55.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
