Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.75. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 75.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

