IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Update

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,439.0 days.

IMCD Stock Performance

IMCD stock opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. IMCD has a one year low of $114.14 and a one year high of $177.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average of $149.41.

Get IMCD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IMCD in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.