Immunome, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.58) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Immunome in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Immunome from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

IMNM stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunome by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Immunome by 53.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

