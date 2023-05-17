Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Immunome from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. Immunome has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

