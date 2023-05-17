ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ING Groep Stock Performance
ING opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56.
ING Groep Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.4101 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 53.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Featured Stories
