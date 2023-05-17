ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.4101 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 53.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ING Groep by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

