Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

