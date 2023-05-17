Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

IMKTA opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

Featured Articles

