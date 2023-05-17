Innospec Inc. (IOSP) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.69 on May 31st

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65.

Innospec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Innospec has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Innospec to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Innospec Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IOSP opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. Innospec has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $685,579.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones bought 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,021.82. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,075.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $685,579.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,074 shares of company stock valued at $322,356 and sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

