InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

InPost Price Performance

INPOY opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. InPost has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

