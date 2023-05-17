Insider Buying: Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Chairman Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Rating) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 53,262,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,634.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ault Alliance Trading Down 23.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN AULT opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.44.

About Ault Alliance

Ault Alliance, Inc owns and manages a data center, and provides mission-critical products for the defense and aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical and biopharma, and textile industries. It operates through the following segments: GWW, TurnOnGreen, Ault Alliance, Crypto-Currency, Real Estate, Ault Disruptive, and Holding Company.

