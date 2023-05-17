Insider Buying: Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN – Get Rating) insider Grant Wilson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$84,000.00 ($56,375.84).

Tivan Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tivan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.