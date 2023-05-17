Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) CIO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 12th, Bradley Sitko acquired 2,000 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00.
XOMA Stock Performance
XOMA stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.
XOMA Announces Dividend
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
