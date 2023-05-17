InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NSPR opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.88. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 357.59% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%.

In other InspireMD news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

