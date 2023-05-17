Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Director Janet E. Jackson Sells 697 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average is $101.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $686.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.28 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,413,000 after buying an additional 72,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,959,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

