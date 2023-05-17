Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

