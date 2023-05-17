International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

