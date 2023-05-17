International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in April

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,900 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 898,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 218.9 days.

International Petroleum Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

