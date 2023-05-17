Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) PT Lowered to $2.00

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $2.25 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion Stock Performance

INTZ opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 215.55% and a negative return on equity of 2,107.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 186,350 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrusion

(Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.