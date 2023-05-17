Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $73,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $306.61 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.33. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,516 shares of company stock worth $18,551,964. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

