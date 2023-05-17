iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target Cut to $6.40 by Analysts at HSBC

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at HSBC from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IQ. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Trading Down 8.0 %

IQ opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -274.75 and a beta of 0.51. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 206.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.