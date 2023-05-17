iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.70. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IQ. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

iQIYI Price Performance

NASDAQ IQ opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

