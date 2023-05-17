iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,035,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

