iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,035,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.
Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
