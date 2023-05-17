iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,035,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.67. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.