iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,714,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,369,000 after acquiring an additional 136,689 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,326,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,648 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,736.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $97,957,000.

Shares of FXI opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

