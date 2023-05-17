iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSB. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

SUSB opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

