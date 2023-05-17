iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 957,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,396,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,564,421,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 266.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 430.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.