iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEGI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $46.09.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.