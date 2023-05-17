iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,324 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904,496 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,425,000 after buying an additional 1,790,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,850,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,959.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 498,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after buying an additional 482,213 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,168,000.

EWJ stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

