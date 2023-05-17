iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2,226.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,139 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EWU stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

