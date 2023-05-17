iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $88.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.