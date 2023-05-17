iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 241.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

