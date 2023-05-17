Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Price Performance
Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.
Isoray Company Profile
