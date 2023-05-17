ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Short Interest Update

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,486,400 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 2,776,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.7 days.

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITMPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ITM Power from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ITM Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.