Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $200.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $147.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,710. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,252,000 after acquiring an additional 262,509 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

