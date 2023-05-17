Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $131.03 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $163.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

