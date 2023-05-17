JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.